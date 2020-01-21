Woodward 4th Judicial District CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has a new volunteer coordinator. Kaitlyn Woodard will serve as coordinator for Woodward County
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve our local CASA program,” Woodard said. “I believe this program can help the children in our community who need it most.”
Woodard said her husband, Jason is very supportive of her new position.
“He knows how passionate I am about this type of work. He is also very passionate about the children in our community,” Woodward said. “What drew me to CASA is my past experience with foster care. My husband and I were foster parents for about two years.”
Woodard said none of the children they fostered were appointed or offered a CASA.
“It really opened my eyes on the lack of awareness and lack of volunteers there is on the CASA program,” Woodard said. “I feel most passionate about helping ensure every child has a voice.”
Often times the children in the foster care system are the ones that get overlooked the most, according to Woodard.
“Can you imagine your entire world being turned upside down and not being able to communicate how you feel or not having anyone you felt was really in your corner?” Woodard asked. “As adults, our shoulders are meant to bear any possible weight for a child so that they might not have to, what better child than one in your own community?”
Woodard said her goal this year is to grow the Woodward County program to the fullest potential, beginning with a new training session in March. She is hoping to end 2020 with over 20 volunteers.
“I would like to raise awareness to all the children that are in the foster care system,” Woodard said. “I think it’s hard to remember this stuff happens right next door just because we don’t always see it doesn’t mean it isn’t there.”
