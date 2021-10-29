A competitive game at halftime turned into a blowout as Carl Albert scored on four straight possessions in the second half to defeat the Boomers 51-13 at Boomer Stadium Friday night.
The Titans, 5-0 in the district and ranked third or fourth in the state, wrapped up the 5A-2 championship with the win. Woodward fell to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the district with a game at Piedmont coming up next week.
Two early turnovers put the Boomers in a quick 14-0 hole against the Titans as Kentrell Bizzell scored after both of the turnovers.
Woodward came right back with a 71-yard drive to trim the deficit to 14-6.
Wyatt Pope found Zane Waibel for gains of 37 and 15 yards to get the Boomers into the red zone. Five plays later Taelen Laird on a reverse pass hit Sam Cheap for a three-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked leaving it at 14-6 just six seconds into the second quarter.
After an exchange of punts, the Titans put together a scoring drive capped by Bizzell's 13-yard run, building the lead to 21-6. The Titans converted two fourth down plays on the drive.
A Titan field goal on the final play of the half made it 24-6.
The second half was pretty much all Carl Albert. The Titans took the kickoff and went 65 yards to score with Reed DeQuaise going in from the two.
DeQuaise hit Demarrio Brown for a 57 yard score on the next possession, stretching the lead to 37-7.
Two more touchdowns stretched the lead to 51-6.
The Boomers got a late touchdown on a six-yard run by Pope then the extra point by Daniel Pinckard for the 51-13 final.
The scoring drive covered 75 yards in nine plays. A 23-yard run by Waibel and passes of 13 yards to Taelen Laird and 23 to Waibel were the key plays.
In 5A-2 action on Thursday, Piedmont stunned Lawton Eisenhower 21-12. On Friday, Guthrie upset McGuinness 35-34.
In 4A-1 games on Friday, Newcastle beat Chickasha 35-14, Bethany downed Weatherfdord 42-20, Clinton blanked Elk City 34-0 and Elgin defeated Cache 37-15.
In District A-1, Hooker and Fairview set up a district title showdown next week with wins in week 9. Hooker, ranked as high as third in the state, beat Mooreland 34-89 and Fairview routed Merritt 44-20. Also in A-1, Burns Flat-Dill City beat Thomas 44-14 and Sayre surprised Texhoma 26-19.
In B-1, top-ranked Laverne beat Turpin 64-14, Shattuck bested Canton 50-12 and Balko-Forgan beat Seiling 48-0.
In C-1, Waynoka beat Buffalo 56-22, Sharon-Mutual beat Geary 38-14, Tyrone shut out Beaver 50-0 and Boise City won 46-0 over Corn Bible Academy. Waynoka and Tyrone will play for the district title next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.