We’ve hopefully had our last full week at the Capitol for this year. We may come back for a day in June to close out our special session and wrap up any potential veto overrides, but we at long last got our general appropriations’ bill across the finish line. The bulk of our legislative work is completed.
Negotiations on education funding – always the largest portion of appropriations and one of the most important things we do – stalled the budget process this year to the point that we were pushing right up against the deadline to get the state budget passed. We also worked all week to pass remaining policy bills as they emerged from conference committee and to appropriate remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.
For rural areas, we secured $37 million in additional funding for drought relief. This helps our farmers and ranchers who are still reeling from the effects of a prolonged drought. This continues efforts from last year and secures additional funding for the future for times when droughts are declared.
As the chair of the Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee for Natural Resources, I was able to secure a 58% increase in the budget for this category this year. One piece of this funding will go toward making the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine a separate agency under Natural Resources. We are working to restore this school as one of the very best in the nation. One of the major portions of funding is for a new teaching hospital so the latest techniques can be tested and taught.
We also put more money toward conservation. One area is addressing our high-risk dams to protect those homeowners and businesses near these structures. Another is funding for the Terry Peach North Canadian Watershed Restoration Act authored by Rep. Dobrinski to study the impact of red cedars, Tamarix trees and other species that deplete water supplies and pose a great fire danger in our state. This study will allow us to clear an area on a branch of the Canadian River so we can see the effect on water flow.
I also requested increased funding to do more well-drilling inspections through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. While I didn’t get this, we did get $10 million in carryover funds for rural water systems.
This budget certainly isn’t perfect, but it does contain some great items including historic funding for public schools, more money for rural transportation projects, money for economic development, funding that will go toward maintenance and upkeep of state buildings that will save us some bond debt going forward, and more.
You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and parts of Garfield and Woodward counties.
