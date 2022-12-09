Students at Cedar Heights in Woodward bought candy canes over the course of a few weeks. The money students spent each day went towards purchasing toys for the Woodward County Toy Give Away.
“The organization began as a small project of New Horizon United Methodist Church to provide Christmas gifts for families during the oil boom of the early 1980’s. It has grown to become a county-wide event that annually serves about 650 children,” stated Jim Bradford with Woodward County Toy Giveaway.
They coordinate with the Woodward office of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to assist Woodward County families with children eighteen years old and younger who qualify to receive state benefits to provide Christmas gifts for their kids.
“Eligible families should receive a letter from DHS with an invitation to participate in our event. Parents can come to our event and actually pick out the toys their children would like. It’s been a highly successful project that has been generously supported by many people and companies in Woodward County for 42 years,” Bradford said.
