Calling all incoming freshmen at Northwestern Oklahoma State University – Camp Ranger is set for July 28-30 at the Alva campus. The deadline to register is July 26 at www.nwosu.edu/camp-ranger.
Calleb Mosburg, dean of student affairs and enrollment management, explained this Northwestern event is organized and run by the Northwestern Scholar Ambassadors, a group of campus leaders who are selected to represent Northwestern in and out of the classroom.
By attending, incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to meet their classmates, become familiar with the Alva community, learn what it is like to be a part of the Ranger family and more.
Mosburg said this three-day event will include many fun and educational opportunities, and he hopes that the incoming freshmen will take advantage of this opportunity to be on campus, meet new friends and learn the Ranger traditions.
The cost is $115 for the three days of activities, meals, housing and an exclusive T-shirt only received by students attending this event. Registration may be made via check by mailing to the Northwestern Business Office at 709 Oklahoma Blvd., Alva, OK 73717 or paid upon arrival during check-in by cash or check. Checks should be payable to NWOSU.
Check-in time is July 28 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Student Center, and check-out time is July 30 at 1 p.m. For more information contact Mosburg at (580) 327-8415 or cnmosburg@nwosu.edu.
