Humanity Hospice is bringing Camp Comfort to Woodward on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
Camp Comfort is a welcoming environment aiming to help empower children with coping skills. Kids will have the opportunity to explore emotions dealing with grief via different types of therapy methods and guided activities.
“It’s a camp for children who have gone throught trauma, and we want to help them understand their emotions better,” said Donetta Hunter, chaplin at Humanity Hospice.
Kids will go through art therapy, animal therapy and music therapy as well as breakout groups, where they’ll be given tools to help deal with trauma that they can take with them.
There’s no fee Camp Comfort and there will be lunch and snacks provided. The art therapy will be taught by Larry K Hill and the music therapy will be lead by Nicole Dowler, Mooreland music teacher.
Animals from Kenny Farms will be there for the animal therapy, and some horses will be provided by Pastor John Paul of 1000 Hills Ranch Church.
Humanity Hospice is an organization that cares for patient’s physical and emotional health - its philosophy being; everyone has a right to die with dignity in as much comfort as possible, as alert as possible and with an opportunity for personal growth.
