Humanity Hospice has been serving Oklahoma for the past eight years and three years ago, the organization came to Northwest Oklahoma.
On June 7th will be the first Camp Comfort for the Woodward area. Other locations that have had camps over the years include Edmond and Ponca City.
“Our goal is first to reach the children of our patients who might be struggling with the loss of their loved one or possibly going through a difficult crisis in their life and offer them comfort,” said Chaplain Donnetta Hunter.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kids Inc. There will be breakout classes where children will have an object lesson with students of their own age and make a craft such as memory boxes, journals, etc.
“Through the different classes we hope to help the children identify difficult emotions that come with the grief and loss of something important in their lives,” Hunter said.
Breakout classes will include pet therapy with many different animals for them to pet and love on. There will also be a few horses for the kids to ride.
Art therapy through a children’s artist teaching students to paint their own picture.
“Music therapy is through song and usually includes a lot of laughter,” said Hunter.
Snacks and lunch will also be provided along with bounce houses.
“In the past years we have seen the students bond in the bounce houses as they have helped each other up the ladders by learning to trust other people. Humanity Hospice has a heart for children that have gone through the loss of a loved one or who are experiencing any kind of grief. There is no cost to the students, but attendance is limited,” Hunter said.
The event is open to children ages 5-18. You can ensure your child’s spot by calling 1-855-782-2222.
Family and friends are invited to join the children at 2:45 p.m. for a Memorial Balloon Release.
