Cache used its running game and some big pass plays to stun the Woodward Boomers 28-14 at Boomer Stadium Friday night.
In the District 4A-1 opener for both teams, the Bulldogs overcame four turnovers to even their season record at 2-2. The Boomers fell to 0-4, committing three turnovers of their own.
The Boomers threatened in the first quarter before giving the ball up on downs inside the Cache 20.
Cache responded with an 11-play 84 yard touchdown drive capped by a 21-yard scoring play. A two-point try failed.
Midway through the second period, Kasen Boren recovered a Cache fumble at the Boomer 42. On fourth and two, freshman running back Ace Long bounced out of a pile of bodies and sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown. Lucas Shirkey’s extra point put the Boomers up 7-6.
The lead didn’t last long as five plays later Brayden Castro found a gap and sprinted 59 yards for a touchdown. The extra point made it 13-7.
Late in the half, the Boomers drove into Cache territory with Sam Cheap’s 27-yard run the big play, setting up a 40-yard field goal attempt by Shirkey that had plenty of distance but bounced off the upright.
In the second half, Cache scored on a 27-yard pass play to take a 20-7 lead.
The Boomers had plenty of opportunities in the fourth period, but two possessions deep in Cache territory ended in interceptions, one in the end zone. Each time, the Boomer defense got the ball back, the last turnover setting up Woodward on the Bulldog 29.
Three plays later Cheap hit Laird for a 29-yard score. Laird made a diving catch just inside the pylon at the goal line. Shirkey kicked the extra point, trimming the Cache lead to 20-14 with 3:47 left to play.
A short kickoff that went out of bounds set Cache up at midfield and the Bulldogs put the game away on a 32-yard scoring run for a 28-14 lead.
The Boomers travel to Weatherford next week looking for their first win.
*****
Notes: Hunter Harrison and Ava Long were named football homecoming King and Queen in pregame ceremonies . . . Dakota Samarco, a senior who suffered a neck injury in the preseason and was just recently released from the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center, was in attendance and on the sidelines, serving as one of the captains for the pregame coin toss. He received a standing ovation from the large crowd in attendance . . . In other 4A-1 games on Friday, Chickasha upended Weatherford 42-28 and Clinton defeated winless John Marshall 29-0.
Scores of interest
Class 6A
Edmond North 24, Norman 17
Mustang 52, Yukon 13
Bixby 63, Norman North 7
Choctaw 64, Putnam City North 14
Stillwater 85, US Grant 0
Deer Creek 37, Ponca City 21
Class 5A
Carl Albert 41, Eisenhower 0
MacArthur 49, Duncan 29
Elgin 47, El Reno 8
Coweta 63, Glenpool 0
Collinsville 42, Pryor 14
Midwest City 46, Altus 14
Class 4A
Tuttle 40, Bethany 34
Blanchard 53, Harrah 7
Clinton 29, John Marshall 0
Newcastle 35, Tecumseh 7
Chickasha 42,Weatherford 28
Wagoner 66, Skiatook 0
Class A
Thomas 44, Sayre 24
Christian Heritage 22, Hinton 19
Minco 29, Cashion 8
Empire 47,Cordell 15
Fairview 55, Hooker 12
Moorleand 34, Merritt 7
Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Texhoma 0
Tonkawa 54, Chouteau 19
Class B
Ringwood 40, Canton 34
Covington-Douglas 52, Garber 8
Pioneer 32, Velma-Alma 26
Balko-Forgan 50, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Seiling 64, Cherokee 34
Laverne 48, Alex 0
Shattuck 58, Central Marlow 22
Okeene 46, Beaver 0
Hollis 46, Cyril 0
Class C
Buffalo 44, Tyrone 42
Corn Bible 16, Grandfield 14
Medford 30, Sharon-Mutual 24
Timberlake 56, DCLA 0
Waynoka 56, Boise City 8
Mountain View-Gotebo 28, Ryan 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.