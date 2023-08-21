Here are the schedules for this week’s Woodward County Fair and the Thunderbird Drone Festival.
Woodward County Fair
(County Event Center)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. - OHCE exhibits in place
10 a.m. - OHCE judging
3-6 p.m. - enter 4H, FFA, open and special contests
Thursday
8:30 a.m. - accept wheat heart entries
9 a.m. - livestock judging contest check in and judging of all categories
10 a.m. - livestock judging contest
6 p.m. - horse show
Friday
8 a.m. - TAP olympics
1 p.m. - barns open for livestock
5 p.m. - poultry and rabbit show
6 p.m. - must have all poultry and rabbits picked up and Cornhole team check-in
6:30 p.m. - free hamburger feed and cornhole tournament
7 p.m. - BBQ cooks meeting
8 p.m. - Live Music
Saturday
8 a.m. - livestock cards due into QR system
9 a.m. - livestock show and Barn Quilt class by Norhwestern Electric Cooperative
11 a.m. - Free activities begin, featuring Oxie Axe Slingers
12 p.m. - Turn in BBQ contest plates
12:30 p.m. - Food is served to the public
Thunderbird Drone Festival (Conference Center)
Friday
6 p.m. - Doors open
7 p.m. - Film festival
9 p.m. - Drone light show
9:15 p.m. - VIP after party
Saturday
9 a.m. - sky High Shout Out racer check-in
9:45 a.m. - Doors open
9:55 a.m. - A welcome from Chris Castor
10:00-10:55 a.m. - DEMOS and break-out classes
11:00-11:55 a.m. - Panel discussions
12 p.m. - Lunch, provided to all attendee
12:15 p.m. – Paula Kedy – OAC – Aero education manager
12:30 p.m. - Keynote speaker: Victoria Natalie, Director of engineering operations at OSU
2 p.m. - Sky High Shoot Out Racing finals
2:00-2:55 p.m. - Break-out sessions
