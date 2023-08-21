Here are the schedules for this week’s Woodward County Fair and the Thunderbird Drone Festival.

Woodward County Fair

(County Event Center)

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. - OHCE exhibits in place

10 a.m. - OHCE judging

3-6 p.m. - enter 4H, FFA, open and special contests

Thursday

8:30 a.m. - accept wheat heart entries

9 a.m. - livestock judging contest check in and judging of all categories

10 a.m. - livestock judging contest

6 p.m. - horse show

Friday

8 a.m. - TAP olympics

1 p.m. - barns open for livestock

5 p.m. - poultry and rabbit show

6 p.m. - must have all poultry and rabbits picked up and Cornhole team check-in

6:30 p.m. - free hamburger feed and cornhole tournament

7 p.m. - BBQ cooks meeting

8 p.m. - Live Music

Saturday

8 a.m. - livestock cards due into QR system

9 a.m. - livestock show and Barn Quilt class by Norhwestern Electric Cooperative

11 a.m. - Free activities begin, featuring Oxie Axe Slingers

12 p.m. - Turn in BBQ contest plates

12:30 p.m. - Food is served to the public

Thunderbird Drone Festival (Conference Center)

Friday

6 p.m. - Doors open

7 p.m. - Film festival

9 p.m. - Drone light show

9:15 p.m. - VIP after party

Saturday

9 a.m. - sky High Shout Out racer check-in

9:45 a.m. - Doors open

9:55 a.m. - A welcome from Chris Castor

10:00-10:55 a.m. - DEMOS and break-out classes

11:00-11:55 a.m. - Panel discussions

12 p.m. - Lunch, provided to all attendee

12:15 p.m. – Paula Kedy – OAC – Aero education manager

12:30 p.m. - Keynote speaker: Victoria Natalie, Director of engineering operations at OSU

2 p.m. - Sky High Shoot Out Racing finals

2:00-2:55 p.m. - Break-out sessions

