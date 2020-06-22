By Johnny McMahan

Managing Editor

After a weekend off, the Woodward Travelers 18-under team will open a busy week with a game against Elk City on Wednesday.

That contest is a tuneup for the Travelers as they host the annual Route 66 Classic at Rader Park in Weatherford starting on Thursday.

Wednesday’s game at Elk City’s Ackley Park starts at 2 p.m.

Also this week, all three of the Travelers 17-under teams will be at Fuller Park to host the annual Bottle Rocket Shootout starting Thursday.

Both tournaments run through Sunday.

Here are the schedules for the tournaments.

Route 66 Classic in Weatherford

Thursday

At Rader Park

10:30 a.m. - Burkburnett vs. OKC Broncos

12:45 p.m. - Mudcats vs. Monarchs Black

3 p.m. - Branditos vs. Marlow

5:15 p.m. - Travelers vs. Monarchs Red

7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. Shockers Gray

At Hydro

11:30 a.m. - Marlow vs. Monarchs Red

2 p.m. - Burkburnett vs. Shockers Gray

Friday

At Rader Park

10:30 a.m. - Shockers Gray vs. Marlow

12:45 p.m. - Monarchs Black vs. Burkburnett

3 p.m. - Mudcats vs. Burkburnett

5:15 p.m. - Travelers vs. Branditos

7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. OKC Broncos

At Hydro

11:30 a.m. - Branditos vs. Mudcats

2 p.m. - Monarchs Red vs. OKC Broncos

Saturday

At Rader Park

10:30 a.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Monarchs Black

12:45 p.m. - Burkburnett vs. Monarchs Red

3 p.m. - Mudcats vs. Shockers Gray

5:15 p.m. - Monarchs Black vs. Branditos

7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. Marlow

Sunday

At Rader Park

Semifinals and championship game

Bottle Rocket Classic at Woodward

(all games at Fuller Park)

Thursday

10 a.m. - Alva vs. Lookeba-Sickles

Noon - Travelers Red vs. Clinton

2:30 p.m. - South Central Gassers 16U vs. Clinton

5 p.m. - South Central Gassers 15U vs. Weatherford

7 p.m. - Travelers Blue vs. Weatherford

Friday

10 a.m. - Elk City vs. South Central Gassers 15U

Noon - Travelers Navy vs. Alva

2:30 p.m. - Travelers Blue vs. Elk City

5 p.m. - South Central Gassers 16U vs. Lookeba-Sickles

7:30 p.m. - Travelers Red vs. Lookeba-Sickles

Saturday

10 a.m. - Travelers Navy vs. Weatherford

12:30 p.m. - Travelers Navy vs. Elk City

2:30 p.m. - Alva vs. Clinton

5 p.m. - Travelers Red vs. South Central Gassers 16U

7:30 p.m. - Travelers Blue vs. South Central Gassers 15U

Sunday

Semifinals at 10 a.m. and noon

Championship at 2:30 p.m.

