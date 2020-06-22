By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
After a weekend off, the Woodward Travelers 18-under team will open a busy week with a game against Elk City on Wednesday.
That contest is a tuneup for the Travelers as they host the annual Route 66 Classic at Rader Park in Weatherford starting on Thursday.
Wednesday’s game at Elk City’s Ackley Park starts at 2 p.m.
Also this week, all three of the Travelers 17-under teams will be at Fuller Park to host the annual Bottle Rocket Shootout starting Thursday.
Both tournaments run through Sunday.
Here are the schedules for the tournaments.
Route 66 Classic in Weatherford
Thursday
At Rader Park
10:30 a.m. - Burkburnett vs. OKC Broncos
12:45 p.m. - Mudcats vs. Monarchs Black
3 p.m. - Branditos vs. Marlow
5:15 p.m. - Travelers vs. Monarchs Red
7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. Shockers Gray
At Hydro
11:30 a.m. - Marlow vs. Monarchs Red
2 p.m. - Burkburnett vs. Shockers Gray
Friday
At Rader Park
10:30 a.m. - Shockers Gray vs. Marlow
12:45 p.m. - Monarchs Black vs. Burkburnett
3 p.m. - Mudcats vs. Burkburnett
5:15 p.m. - Travelers vs. Branditos
7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. OKC Broncos
At Hydro
11:30 a.m. - Branditos vs. Mudcats
2 p.m. - Monarchs Red vs. OKC Broncos
Saturday
At Rader Park
10:30 a.m. - OKC Broncos vs. Monarchs Black
12:45 p.m. - Burkburnett vs. Monarchs Red
3 p.m. - Mudcats vs. Shockers Gray
5:15 p.m. - Monarchs Black vs. Branditos
7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. Marlow
Sunday
At Rader Park
Semifinals and championship game
Bottle Rocket Classic at Woodward
(all games at Fuller Park)
Thursday
10 a.m. - Alva vs. Lookeba-Sickles
Noon - Travelers Red vs. Clinton
2:30 p.m. - South Central Gassers 16U vs. Clinton
5 p.m. - South Central Gassers 15U vs. Weatherford
7 p.m. - Travelers Blue vs. Weatherford
Friday
10 a.m. - Elk City vs. South Central Gassers 15U
Noon - Travelers Navy vs. Alva
2:30 p.m. - Travelers Blue vs. Elk City
5 p.m. - South Central Gassers 16U vs. Lookeba-Sickles
7:30 p.m. - Travelers Red vs. Lookeba-Sickles
Saturday
10 a.m. - Travelers Navy vs. Weatherford
12:30 p.m. - Travelers Navy vs. Elk City
2:30 p.m. - Alva vs. Clinton
5 p.m. - Travelers Red vs. South Central Gassers 16U
7:30 p.m. - Travelers Blue vs. South Central Gassers 15U
Sunday
Semifinals at 10 a.m. and noon
Championship at 2:30 p.m.
