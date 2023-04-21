Woodward County Commissioners will have a number of items to work through at their weekly meeting Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
One of the items is an update on grants from Keith Weber followed by a possible discussion with county officers and emergency management.
An OMMA certificate of compliance for Mean Green Growers is once again on the agenda. It was dropped last week due to not all the paperworks being ready.
Another item of note is consideration of an additional $100,000 in material request funds Woodward County has been selected to receive from Circuit Engineering District 8.
Among other mostly routine items are
- Blanket purchase orders
- Monthly payroll
- 4 week payroll
- An agreement between the county and architect (item was tabled last week for review)
- Declaration of items as surplus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.