Woodward County Commissioners will tackle a lengthy agenda at their weekly meeting on Monday.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the courthouse.

One item is the selection of a construction project in District 3 - the Airport Bridge. Commissioners will select either Circuit Engineering District 8 or a consultant engineering firm to perform design engineering services.

Officials are also expected to select a construction manager for county improvements in 2023-2024.

Other items include:

- Certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Cured Rite location change.

- Two resolutions declaring items either for disposal or auction.

- Consider state treasurer’s report reflecting only names and last known addresses of owners of unclaimed mineral interest. The report goes to the county clerk who will maintain a list for public viewing.

- Weekly update on grants.

- Any discussion with county officers.

