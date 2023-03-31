Woodward County Commissioners will tackle a lengthy agenda at their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the courthouse.
One item is the selection of a construction project in District 3 - the Airport Bridge. Commissioners will select either Circuit Engineering District 8 or a consultant engineering firm to perform design engineering services.
Officials are also expected to select a construction manager for county improvements in 2023-2024.
Other items include:
- Certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Cured Rite location change.
- Two resolutions declaring items either for disposal or auction.
- Consider state treasurer’s report reflecting only names and last known addresses of owners of unclaimed mineral interest. The report goes to the county clerk who will maintain a list for public viewing.
- Weekly update on grants.
- Any discussion with county officers.
