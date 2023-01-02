Woodward City Commissioners will take up a number of items during the first meeting of 2023 tonight.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in city hall and is held on Tuesday this week due to the New Year’s holiday.
First, commissioners will hold a public hearing on a rezoning request in the 2500 block of Main Street.
According to the agenda packet, the Danny and J. Kay Love Living Trust want to rezone their property form R-2 General Residential to C-2 General Commercial in order to build storage buildings on some empty lots.
No protests had been received.
Commissioners will vote to approve or disapprove the request during the regular meeting.
Also, commissioners will adopt the resolution setting the date for the municipal election on April 4. The filing period for Wards 1 and 4 will be Feb. 20 through Feb. 22.
The agenda includes a number of ordinance amendments in adoption of the International Plumbing Code, International Mechanical Code, International Fuel Gas Code, International Residential Code for one and two-family dwellings, International Building Code and National Electrical Code. The international codes are all the 2018 edition and the electrical code is the 2020 edition.
Also on the agenda is a change oder for the airport project.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take up a lease agreement with Yamaha Motor Corporation for 50 golf cars and two utility carts for Boiling Springs Golf Club.
