Woodward County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday live on Ready Woodward Facebook page from the Civil Defense room in the basement of the courthouse at 10 a.m.
The board will consider possibly amending the protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19, as well as the security of the courthouse.
Three interlocal agreements are on the agenda for consideration. Two are with the City of Mooreland and City of Woodward for detention of inmates in the county jail. Another is with the Town of Mutual providing equipment, fuel and manpower necessary for the proper construction, improvement, repair and maintenance of streets.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations from fire prevention capital outlay into fire prevention personal services due to a County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations approval date issue.
A plan of proposed county bridge rehab for District 1 for number 94 bridge over Bearcat Creek has been submitted by Circuit Engineering District 8 will be considered by the board.
Sealed bids will be opened for mowing, bagging, weed eating and flower bed maintenance for the courthouse. This includes the east side of the driveway entrance, recreation area and, upon request only, the west side near the Sheriff’s office through Oct. 1, 2020.
