A lengthy agenda will greet Woodward County Commissioners at their weekly meeting Monday.
The commission meets at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the courthouse.
Commissioners will consider three resolutions on transportation project agreements with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
All of the projects are for work in District 2 primarily on county road EW-51 from State Highway 34 west to the Ellis County Line.
Commissioners will also tabulate and possibly approve sealed bid that was opened on Nov. 23 for a full-size crew cab truck for Woodward County Fire Prevention.
Other agenda items include:
• Discussion with county officers and emergency management director.
• Consider possible amending of the courthouse protective measures and operational plan regarding COVID-19.
• Consider approval of COVID-19 items to be submitted to CARES Act.
• Discussion with county officers on the county handbook.
• Consider cash fund and estimate of needs and request for appropriations for November 2020.
• Action on four-week payroll.
• Consider monthly reports from officers for November 2020
• Consider the hospital service agreement for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 with AllianceHealth Woodward.
• Consider court clerk records management and preservation monthly report for November 2020.
Commissioners meet each Monday in the courthouse.
