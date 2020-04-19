While the news has seemed bleak the past month or so with businesses having to close their doors or lay off employees, two new businesses have popped up in surrounding communities.
The gas station and convenience store in Fort Supply has seen new life after sitting empty for around two years.
Jeff Klick, owner of the Rig Lounge in Woodward, purchased the property with his son Devry Klick, and has been up and operational for about a month now.
Klick agreed to purchase the property with his son after driving past the building for several years every day on his way to work in Buffalo. He saw the chance to support a rural community by opening the station back up.
“We’ve only had positive comments from all the people in Fort Supply,” Klick said. “I will tell you it’s a pretty good feeling to know that people appreciate what you’ve tried to do.”
Because of the proximity to Fort Supply Lake, Klick hopes business will pick up as summer begins. The store will offer a fishing and tackle area including minnows, worms, livers and shad, according to Klick.
The store will also sell meats purchased from Ray’s Meat Market in Woodward to help support locals.
“I feel like we’ve helped out a local farmer, we’ve helped out a local business by doing that,” Klick said. “We’ve helped out with fuel sales.”
The gas pumps will be open 24/7, according to Klick, but the convenience store is operating on extended hours.
“Overall I have great expectations,” Klick said. “My son and I are both happy to have the opportunity. I’m thinking we’re providing a service to this area.”
The second business to launch during troubled times is Zook’s Country Market located on Main Street in Waynoka, owned by Eric and Kayla Zook, according to the Zook’s Country Market Facebook page.
The store opened its doors on April 3rd, welcoming the community to come shop the new grocery store.
