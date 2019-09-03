Two Major John Deere Dealerships Announce Merger Plan
DALHART, Texas - Two John Deere dealerships, Green Country Equipment, LLC, and Western Equipment, LLC, have announced plans to merge their operations beginning Sept. 30, 2019.
The new company, operating as Western Equipment, LLC, will have 21 locations responsible for 72 counties across 100,000 square miles and will employ more than 600 people.
“By coming together as one company, we’ll continue to be at the forefront of the industry,” said Seth Gustin, general manager of Green Country Equipment. “It’s a new company with the same great people. We will be able to combine our resources to better serve our customers. We will have a larger equipment inventory, more parts, and more technicians and service trucks to get the job done.”
Western Equipment, which currently operates 14 locations in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico, started out as a family-owned business more than 100 years ago. Green Country Equipment has been in business for nearly 60 years, currently operating seven locations in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.
“We look forward to bringing together the Western and Green Country employees and loyal customers,” said Western Equipment Owner Colby Flaming. “Green Country is an amazing organization that I have respected for many years. We operate in very similar agriculture regions, and by joining the two teams, we can better serve all of our customers.”
Western Equipment will be comprised of 12 Texas dealerships in Amarillo, Childress, Dalhart, Dimmitt, Dumas, Floydada, Muleshoe, Olton, Pampa, Perryton, Plainview and Spearman; eight Oklahoma dealerships in Altus, Alva, Boise City, Clinton, Guymon, Hobart, Weatherford and Woodward; and one dealership in Clovis, New Mexico.
More information on each company can be found at www.west-equip.com and www.greencountryequip.com.
Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 92nd Annual FFA Convention with Limited Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Tractor Supply Company’s fifth annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser has launched in stores nationwide.
For a limited time only, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited edition FFA Convention themed long sleeve t-shirt to celebrate the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, which takes place later this fall. Net proceeds from t-shirt sales will go directly to the National FFA Foundation and will be used to fund programs and activities for FFA chapters across the country.
The limited-edition t-shirt has the official FFA Convention & Expo logo printed across the front, which consists of hexagonal molecules and gold rows. The molecules represent the innovative side of FFA, and the gold rows represent crops – serving as a tip of the hat to traditional agriculture. Customers can purchase the shirt at any Tractor Supply store. The shirt will also be available to purchase online with an in-store pickup.
“Tractor Supply looks forward to holding the annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser because it spotlights the future leaders of our country who are making their mark on the agriculture industry,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. “Our customers and team members are inspired by FFA’s vision to develop leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture, and this annual fundraiser provides an opportunity for them to continue investing in causes they care about.”
Funds raised this year will benefit three FFA programs: Gift of Gold, Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants. This year is the debut year for Gift of Gold, a program that awards grants to chapters devastated by natural disasters. Living to Serve is a program that empowers students to positively impact their communities through leadership opportunities, and the Alumni Legacy Grants enable local chapters to help local high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.
In 2018, this t-shirt fundraiser generated more than $340,000 for chapters nationwide.
In addition to being sold in Tractor Supply stores, the shirts will be available at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 30 - Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The event is one of the world’s largest student conventions – with nearly 70,000 attendees and more than 400 exhibiting companies – that brings FFA members together to inspire their peers and celebrate their many accomplishments.
For more information on the t-shirt fundraiser, call your local store or visit www.TractorSupply.com/FFA.
