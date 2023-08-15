Eighty was the number for Vic Burnham to become the honored Freedom Old Cowhand.
Organizers of the event said Burnham had turned down the honor in the past because “he felt he just wasn’t old enough.”
This year, at age 80, Burnham accepted the title. He will be recognized during a noon chuckwagon feed in Freedom on Saturday as part of the Freedom Rodeo events.
Burnham was born on April 28, 1943 northwest of Freedom.
His family ties go even deeper. Burnham’s grandfather, Howard Burnham, originally homesteaded in Kiowa during the first land run. He then participated in the second land run that created Freedom and many other communities in Northwest Oklahoma.
Vic Burnham’s current home is less than a mile from the Burnham family’s original dugout.
The family business has long been farming and ranching along with custom combine work, excavation and conservation.
Burnham works hard at preserving the land he calls home and sharing the rich history held within the hlils and farms around his home.
“Preservation is a must if we are to keep using this land,” he says.
Burnham attended grade school at Centerview west and north of Freedom. The family moved to Wichita and his dad worked at Boeing for medical benefits so they could get Vic – who had a tumor removed from behind his throat – back to good health. He graduated from Campus High School in Wichita and shortly thereafter the family moved back to the farm in Freedom.
He joined the Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Division in 1962 and was trained as a surveyor, serving until his honorable discharge in1965.
Burnham remembers the cattle drives as a young man and that every summer the neighbors would gather on weekends to help each other sort and work cattle. He also enjoyed his time cutting wheat and learning about conservation.
He has collected a collection of items over the years and in fact there are two dig sites, one on former Burnham land called the Olson Exposure and the Burnham Dig site, which is featured in the Freedom Museum and the Noble Museum of Natural History in Norman.
Vic met Eva Wallace while on a custom harvesting crew and they were eventually married, raising three children, Rob, Kelly and Gina and a niece Laura. They also provided respite care for foster children from many years. They have seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Retired now, Burnham sold the farming and ranching operation to his daughter and son-in-law. He spends time reminiscing, contemplating and enjoying the world one day at a time.
Every afternoon you can usually find him with family and friends having a happy hour drink in the “man cave” or at a local saloon.
Here is the schedule for activities in Freedom on Saturday.
9 a.m. - Made in Oklahoma show at the American Legion Building
Noon – Chuckwagon feed
3 p.m. - Freedom Bank Robbery and Shootout
8 p.m. - Final night of the Freedom Rodeo
