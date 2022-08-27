Another extension of the burn ban is on the agenda for Woodward County Commissioners as they meet Monday.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse.
Commissioners will decide if they want to extend the burn ban to Sept. 6. The ban was initially adopted on July 25 and has been renewed several times.
There has been little in the way of precipitation this week. Limited chances of rain are in the upcoming forecasts with the best possibilities appearing to be Saturday night and Monday.
Grilling and some welding under certain conditions is still allowed.
Some other items commissioners will take up include:
- Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Urban Farmaceuticals in District No. 2.
- Action on renewal of the Voice over Internet Protocol with Pioneer Telephone Cooperative.
- Approval of sound panels for the west courtroom.
- Calendar of scheduled meetings for 2023.
- Oklahoma Safe Grant of $25,000 for equipment for the sheriff’s office.
A number of other routine items are also on the agenda.
