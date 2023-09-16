Editor’s Note: The Stock Exchange Bank is celebrating its 120th year in 2023. Here is the bank’s history and some current information.
The Stock Exchange Bank is considered the oldest bank in Woodward County. It was organized at Whitehead Station, Oleta, Indian Territory on December 15, 1902 and opened for business on Jan. 3, 1903 in Oleta, (now Fargo). E.F. Quigley was named the bank’s first president and W.A. Delzell was made cashier. According to bank historical records, Delzell’s wages were set at $40 a month.
Thirty-six depositors opened accounts on that first day in 1903. The largest deposit was $375, and the smallest was 25 cents. The first statement of condition, published May 1, 1903, showed a capital stock $5,000, surplus $500, profits $264.16 and $14,265.71 in deposits.
During the second year of operation, a local merchant, D.C. Ooley, was elected to the board of directors, and on May 1, 1904, Ben L. Quigley was elected cashier. On Jan. 1, 1905, A.W. Anderson was elected vice president of the bank.
In 1908, the bank declared a 100 percent stock dividend which raised the capital to $10,000 from it original $5,000.
J.T. Allen and V.B. Brown were elected president and cashier, respectively in 1909, and in 1911 J.L. Pryor was elected president of the bank.
A.M. Benbrook was named cashier of the bank Jan. 9, 1912 and 10 years later on Oct. 13, 1922 he was made the bank’s president. Mrs. Benbrook was named a vice president of the bank in 1922 and continued to hold the post until the bank merged with the Sharon State Bank in 1939. The bank then moved to Woodward, where it opened for business June 19, 1939.
After the merger, the chairman of the board was E.P. Williams, president of the former Sharon State Bank, and the board’s vice president was Ed Hughes, cashier at the Sharon bank. At the time of the merger the bank’s total deposits were $159,000.
In 1938, Temple Benbrook, son of A.M. Benbrook, was elected as cashier and a member of the board of directors. Benbrook served as cashier until he entered the United States Army in 1942. He returned in 1946 and resumed his cashier duties. Maree Benbrook, a niece of the bank’s president, was elected assistant cashier, followed by Benbrook’s younger son, Douglas, in 1946.
Temple Benbrook was named executive vice president and Douglas Benbrook became cashier in 1951. In 1959, the bank built a new building at the corner of 9th and Main Street. It occupied that location for 24 years. Temple Benbrook became president of the bank in 1965 upon the death of A.M. Benbrook.
Bruce Benbrook, the son of Temple Benbrook, joined the bank in 1976 as assistant cashier and was elected president and Chairman of the Board of the bank in 1981 following the death of his father. The bank constructed a new building in 1983 at the corner of 10th and Texas. The bank continues to operate from that location.
Bill Fanning joined the bank in 1983 as assistant vice-president and loan officer, promoted to vice-president in 1988, senior vice-president in 1996, executive vice-president in 2005, and was elected president and chief operating officer in 2017.
With the many changes in the banking industry, The Stock Exchange Bank has been locally-owned for 120 years.
Over those years, the bank has continued to grow.
COO Bill Fanning says there were 36 depositors who opened accounts on Jan. 3, 1903.
“Today we have 11,724 accounts,” he said. “We are good at building relationships with customers who know that we truly care about them. Farming and ranching, small businesses and consumers are the bread and butter of our focus.”
The bank and its employees are also invested in the community.
“We enjoy supporting education, quality of life and small businesses,” Fanning said. “All of these aspects are vital to thriving communities and help attract and retain people to live and work in Woodward and the surrounding towns.”
Among other investments, the bank was one of the first to adopt a school and continue to provide financial support to the Early Childhood Center each semester. The Stock Exchange also provides financial support to other area schools.
With its work in the community, Fanning said The Stock Exchange Bank is the only bank in Northwest Oklahoma to receive an outstanding rating from the FDIC for community related activities. The bank has held that rating since 2018.
In 2023 the bank has 37 full time employees. The five board of directors; Bruce T. Benbrook serving as Chairman of the Board, directors Sheryl S. Benbrook, Bill Fanning, Bob Mitchell and Dr. Scott Hubbard.
Officers: Bruce T. Benbrook, Chairman and CEO; Bill Fanning, President & COO; Roger Wagner, EVP; Kendall Smith, SVP & Cashier; Ronda Custer, SVP; Burk Rowley, VP & Retail Investment Officer; Amy Kornele, AVP; Kelli Seacat, AVP; Kristy Hunter, Compliance; Kayli Watson, Consumer Mortgage Loan Officer, Crissy Adams, Internal Auditor; Banking Officers: Patty Stahlman, Downs branch manager; Candi Barker, West branch manager; Brenda Ellis, and Kendra Garrett.
