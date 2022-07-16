Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future,” - John F. Kennedy.
Woodward’s 10,995 square foot building at 7th and Main was constructed before 1947. Since then it has had a variety of tenants and owners and has gone through many changes over the years. This building was also formerly used by Rural Electric, NW Electric, Mutual of Omaha, and one or more banks. Warren Modern Appliance utilized it as a warehouse for storing its wide variety of refrigerators, freezers, stoves, ovens, and microwaves.
On an interesting note, “This building was partially destroyed by the April 9, 1947 tornado, and it had to be re-built,” said Jennifer Thompson.
Jennifer and Matt Thompson are co-owners of two Main Street businesses - Modern Appliance and The Vault.
There are still empty ‘vaults’ from the previous banks located in this building so, they named the building - The Vault. The Thompsons have remodeled one section of The Vault and have tentative plans for the other section of the building.
A few years ago the Woodward Main Street Committee applied for a grant to receive an architect to Woodward via the Oklahoma Main Street organization that helps fund renovations.
“It was to help keep downtown Woodward vibrant,” said Jennifer Thompson. “The architect took photos of the downtown and the empty building at 704 Main, gave advice, and even drew renderings.”
*******
One of the remodeled suites in The Vault is utilized by Revelation & Co., a dance studio owned by TeNeil Spaeth.
Spaeth’s students first met in the Woodward Arts Theatre, then in the Village shopping center before moving into The Vault this year.
Since age 7, Spaeth wanted to do dance at Oklahoma City University. Her childhood wishes later became a reality. After high school, TeNeil was accepted into OCU and the Ann Lacy School of Dance, where she received a degree in Dance Management.
After graduation from OCU, Spaeth worked professionally at three theatres in Oklahoma City and one in Tulsa. Upon moving to Woodward, she started Dance Revelation summer workshops, directed liturgical dances for Living Word Fellowship, and then started her Revelation and Co. dance studio.
Spaeth’s children have participated in some of her dance studio and public performances. Her 21-year-old daughter, Eve, is at OCU majoring in entertainment business and teaches dance at Dove Dance in Oklahoma City. Her son, Jude, will be a senior at WHS this fall. Jasper is her 10-year-old son that dances and loves the stage.
In addition to the varied studio tasks that Spaeth has, she also helps with community musicals as choreographer, set designer and constructor, costume designer and maker, as well as dancing and acting in some of those musicals.
“It is a place where art meets revelation,” Spaeth said, in reference to her new studio in The Vault.
