Longtime Woodward residents may remember when the chemical plant out west of town was known as Terra Nitrogen.
In 2010, CF Industries purchased the company and has maintained ownership to this day. The Woodward site is just one in a vast global corporation of sites, with Oklahoma having the distinction of being the only state with two sites, the other in Verdigris in the northeastern part of the state.
“Across the network, CF Industries operates [a total of 9 different manufacturing facilities] in three different countries, the U.K., United States and Canada, with the majority of the plants being in the United States” says Environmental Health & Safety Manager Brian Flanagan.
The Woodward site which employs 170 employees full-time, plus another 35 embedded contractors, produces primarily anhydrous ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). Most of their products are used strictly for fertilizer, but some are used for industrial applications, including animal feed.
The Woodward site management team and General Manager Marci Obringer are dedicated to operating a safe and reliable facility. This includes a full compliance with all applicable OSHA and EPA laws. Two important regulatory standards that the site is required to follow include the OSHA Process Safety Management and the EPA Risk Management standards. A key to maintaining a safe operating facility is effective maintenance, including periodic turnarounds. A turnaround includes the inspection and repair of plant equipment that cannot be completed while the plant is in operation.
“A turnaround is really about overhauling the plant…to keep it safe and reliable,” Obringer said. “There’s about 18 months of intense planning that goes into it.”
Turnarounds are planned every four years at Woodward. It is expected that this turnaround will bring 800-900 contractors from out of town to Woodward at its peak. The upcoming turnaround will officially start on July 6 and is expected to last 34 days. However, the impact of the turnaround can already be felt. Even now, two months from the start there are already 50-75 additional contractors living and working here. This number will continue to increase over the next two months. This is of great value to the Woodward economy with additional spending in restaurants, hotels, and other venues.
With this influx of people to the community, there may be concerns about security. CF Industries employs a rigorous screening process for all contractors who are utilized at the Woodward site, both the company and the individual. This includes evaluation of the company safety records and procedures and requires random drug and alcohol testing for individuals, both before and during the turnaround.
CF management believes that it is important that the safety and environmental expectations are clearly communicated to all contractors involved in the upcoming turnaround. In order to accomplish this as well as to welcome contractor management to Woodward, CF site management is planning to host a dinner on June 1 to discuss their expectations for the safe execution of the turnaround.
“The name of the game is to keep everybody safe, whether it’s a contractor, employee or just somebody visiting the plant,” Obringer said.
