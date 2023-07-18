Rhett McAbee’s friendliness and obvious dedication to what he does comes across from the get-go.
When you step inside the former McKay Ford dealership here in Woodward, you can see the hard work that has gone into it since it was purchased by Barber-Dyson. Everything is open, fresh, and bright and the smiles of the people working there say it’s a great place to be employed.
David Dyson and Bruce Barber started Barber-Dyson Ford in 1994 when they bought out Bob Main Ford in Elk City.
“They’ve grown that store to one of the top four dealers in, really, the state; for sure western Oklahoma,” McAbee said.
Elk City has always been home to McAbee as well, and after 4 years in the Marine Corps right after high school, he went to work for Barber-Dyson. After 5 years as their service manager, he was asked to move to the Woodward location that they were buying. So McAbee and his wife, Kammie, a real estate appraiser, and their daughter Palmer, relocated to Woodward in 2022.
“They’ve had several stores in different locations in the past, but Elk City has been their home, western Oklahoma is their home, so northwest Oklahoma just made sense to them,” McAbee said.
He hit the ground running with remodeling when he took over the location in 2022 and just finished with the shop remodel the last week of June 2023.
“We are going to grow as much as we can grow in this facility and then go from there,” said McAbee when asked about the potential for expansion. There are currently 22 employees at Barber-Dyson Woodward.
The other thing that McAbee mentioned was his desire to be involved in the community of Woodward.
“I learned from David Dyson and Bruce Barber that community is everything and when we came up here, we were going to do the same thing we did in Elk City and that’s get involved and support,” he said. “We believe growth in the community is growth for your business. We’ve tried to plug in and get involved and Woodward has been great as a whole, embracing us and kinda showing us the way.”
They want to be involved in the schools, first and foremost, whether that be sports, band, and other activities or events.
McAbee said, “We are big in Ag, so obviously the local shows are a big thing that we step into.”
They also are currently running a canned food drive to benefit the Hope Center in Woodward.
“Anytime we can contribute and help out, we like to. We really appreciate the community support we’ve gotten since we came up here and we look forward to returning the favor and growing with Woodward,” McAbee said.
Barber-Dyson Ford is located at 3119 Williams Ave. and is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
