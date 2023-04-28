The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) is pleased to announce Dale Spradlin of Buffalo Public Schools as the 2023 OASA District 2 Superintendent of the Year. Mr. Spradlin will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference on June 14-16, 2023.
OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:
• demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration
• have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education
• can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others
• have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job
• have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level
• have made contributions to educational administration
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.
Spradlin is completing his 7th year as Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools. During his tenure, Buffalo School has increased their technology capabilities, made many building and grounds improvements, and created an atmosphere of school pride and accomplishment. 2023 marks the third time Mr. Spradlin has been selected as Superintendent of the Year in the past five years. In addition, next year Mr. Spradlin will begin the journey toward being the President of OASA.
