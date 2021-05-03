The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) announced that Dale Spradlin of Buffalo Public Schools has been named as the 2021 OASA District 2 Superintendent of the Year. Spradlin will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference on June 8-10.
OASA recognizes outstanding administrators who:
• demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration
• have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education
• can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others
• have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job
• have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level
• have made contributions to educational administration
“School leaders truly do what matters most for student success,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “These school leaders have led through a pandemic and budget cuts this year along with many other challenges. They have worked tirelessly for students. Dale Spradlin is among the best of Oklahoma administrators.”
OASA has 20 Districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District. Spradlin was the OASA District 2 Superintendent in 2019 also.
“ What a pleasant surprise to be voted in again by my fellow administrators from my area,” Spradlin said. “The challenges we have faced together has reinforced our commitment to provide the best education experience possible for Northwest Oklahoma students.”
Visit the CCOSA website to see past Administrator of the Year awardees.
For more information about OASA and CCOSA, please visit www.ccosa.org.
