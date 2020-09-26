MUTUAL - Third-ranked Buffalo improved to 4-0 with a 46-0 victory over Sharon-Mutual in high school football at Jack Braud Field on Friday.
It was the District C-1 opener for both schools.
The first half was dominated by defense on both sides.
The Bison led 8-0 late in the first half when they scored on a short pass from Colton Eskew to Jose Villa just 25 seconds before halftime.
Ahead 16-0 at the break, the Bison slowly pulled away in the second half.
A touchdown run by Eskew, then a long pass play for another score pushed the lead to 32-0. A bad snap led to the Bison recovering a fumble in the end zone to make it 38-0.
Late in the fourth period, Kade Harland broke off a 42-yard touchdown run and the conversion ended the game, 46-0.
Sharon-Mutual fell to 0-3 on the season.
Buffalo will host Geary next week while Sharon-Mutual travels to Tyrone.
In another C-1 game, the Waynoka Railroaders improved to 4-0 with a 56-6 win at Beaver. Waynoka will be home next week to take on Boise City.
Also in Class C, Tyrone hammered Boise City 47-0, going to 2-1 on the season.
In the wildest C-1 game of the night, Geary edged Corn Bible Academy, 50-48.
In a Class B game, fourth-ranked Cherokee blanked Seiling 46-0. Cherokee raised its record to 3-1 while Seiling had a two-game winning streak snapped.
Laverne raised its record to 2-1 with a 50-14 victory over Pioneer and top-ranked Shattuck beat Waurika 56-14.
At Laverne, Peyton Freeman ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more. Houston Bockelman also had a pair of touchdown runs. Laverne had 525 yard in total offense.
Balko-Forgan lost to undefeated Hollis, 26-6 and Ringwood handed Canton its first loss, 44-28.
In District A-1, the Hooker Bulldogs opened league play with a 50-15 win over Merritt and Texhoma stayed unbeaten with a 48-6 rout of Burns Flat-Dill City.
Top-five ranked Thomas defeated the Mooreland Bearcats 24-0, also in District A-1. In the other district game, Fairview beat Sayre, 23-0.
COVID-19 continued to cause issues with several games postponed across the state. The most bizarre postponement came at Enid when a game with Jenks was called off less than an hour before kickoff.
Weatherford and Elk City had their games wiped out in Class 4A. Guthrie, a future Woodward opponent, also had a game with Piedmont postponed late on Friday.
Some other scores of interest include:
Anadarko 18, Perkins 7; Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0; Crescent 27, Oklahoma Bible 20; Oklahoma Christian 21, Chisholm 0; Alva 59, Newkirk 20; Timberlake 67, South Coffeyville 0; Bishop McGuinness 56, Lawton Eisenhower 34; El Reno 37, Noble 0.
