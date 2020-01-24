A Buffalo man was hospitalized after a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on a county road east and north of Mooreland just before noon on Thursday.
Gary Lee Harbour, 62, was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted for hand and head injuries. He was listed in stable condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The truck driver was not injured.
According to the OHP report, Harbour was going north on a county road and took a curve to the east. The truck was westbound. Harbour, according to the report, crossed the center line as the bike came out of the curve, eventually hitting the truck, which had tried to avoid the collision by going off the roadway, on the driver's side.
In addition to OHP troopers, the Woodward County Sheriff's office, EMS and Air Evac were on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.