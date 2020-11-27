Buffalo used explosive first and third quarters to rout Sasakwa 60-14 in the Class C state quarterfinals on Bison Field Friday.
The Bison rolled to a 28-0 first quarter lead only to see Sasakwa score 14 unanswered in the second period for a 28-14 halftime score.
Then, in the third period, the Bison came alive again, scoring 32 unanswered points and ending things early.
The Bison scored on four straight possessions to open the game.
Colton Eskew got things started with a 10-yard touchdown run and Blaise Rogers added the conversion.
On their next possession, the Bison went 61 yards in four plays with Brenden Bowles scoring from the five. Rogers again added the conversion.
After forcing a punt, Eskew went 75 yards untouched for a 22-0 lead. The Bison topped off the first quarter with a 15-yard run by Bowles to make it 28-0.
After an exchange of interceptions, Sasakwa got on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Willis to Gaylen Leetka.
On their next possession, the Vikings scored again as Thomas Rompf went 49 yards for a score. A conversion made it 28-14.
It stayed that way until the third period when Buffalo flexed its muscles again.
Eskew's 10-yard run capped off a 65-yard drive on their first possession, then Eskew scored on a 46-yard run to make it 42-14.
Bowles added a 21-yard scoring run and the Bison got a safety to lead 52-14.
Rogers added a final touchdown and Eskew's conversion run ended the game 60-14.
The Bison are in the semifinals for the second time in three years.
Buffalo will play top-ranked Timberlake next week in the semifinals. Timberlake defeated Waynoka 50-30 on Friday night. The time and site will be announced this weekend.
The other Class C semifinal will have Mountain View-Gotebo against Tyrone. Mountain View-Gotebo blasted Medford 76-28. Tyrone outlasted Midway 78-68.
In Class A, Mooreland continued its impressive playoff run with a 33-14 road victory over Crescent. The Bearcats have won three playoff games by solid margins. Their quarterfinal opponent will be unbeaten Pawhuska.
Thomas also advanced by crushing Tonkawa 44-8. Texhoma was eliminated by defending state champion Ringling 23-7 and Hooker was beaten by Cashion, 60-22.
In Class B, Laverne moved on with a 58-22 win over Waurika and three-time defending champion Shattuck pulled away from Alex in the second half to roll 46-12. Balko-Forgan also advanced with an impressive 40-14 decision over Tipton. Velma-Alma ended Turpin's season 62-38. Pioneer also reached the quarterfinals with a 46-0 whitewash of Quinton.
In Class 5A, defending champion Carl Albert dispatched 36-20 and runner-up McGuinness handled Coweta 39-13. Guthrie out of 5A-2 saw its season end in a 41-24 loss to undefeated Collinsville. McAlester rallied past El Reno 43-41 in the other quarterfinal.
Clinton advanced to the 4A semifinals with a 17-10 upset win at Poteau.
In 3A, Holland Hall ended Kingfisher's season 51-21 and Anadarko lost to Lincoln Christian 63-20.
