By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
Woodward's City Commissioners have a busy agenda scheduled for Monday evening at 7 p.m.
A public meeting will be held first for the purpose of discussing the city budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
The board will also hold a public hearing relative to rezoning tracts in Section 1-22-21 .2089 AC and Section 1-22-21 .47 AC of Edgewood Addition to allow installation and use of a crematorium in an existing garage.
Commissioners will consider taking action on the budget and rezoning after the public hearings.
Facilities use agreements with Worldwide Checkered Flag Promotions LLC, NWOJR Rodeo Association and Woodward County Event Center will be considered.
The board will consider a contract for economic development services with the Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
Commissioners will consider a contract for economic, industrial and community development services with Woodward Industrial Foundation.
A contract for professional services with Woodward Main Street Program will be considered.
The board will consider interlocal governmental agreements with the Woodward County Board of Commissioners relative to housing inmates at the Woodward County Jail, community service sentencing program and the street improvement and maintenance program.
An agreement with Wall Engineering LLC relative to engineering services for the Economic Development Administration will be considered for project number 08-79-05367.
Commissioners will consider several amendments to ordinances regarding fees for solid waste, wastewater, water and municipal court defendants confined to jail.
The board will consider bids for waterline replacement on 13th and Elm.
A land lease will be considered on approximately 1.36 acres in Section 31 T23N R20W.
Commissioners will consider fiscal year 2021/2022 collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 187.
An executive session concerning the employment of a new City Manager is on the agenda, as well as possible action regarding hiring, duties, salary, benefits, effective date and other employment related items.
