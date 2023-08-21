Woodward County Commissioners began preliminary discussions on the 2023-2024 county budget at their meeting Monday in the courthouse.
The first proposed budet is a little over $7.8 million, a slight increase over this years approximately $7.6 million budget.
One concern expressed was that the proposed carryover increase of $111,612.76 was not large enough for possible contingencies. The carryover increase the previous year was close to $254,000.
After some discussion, Commissioner Troy White was asked to come up with a target number for a carryover increase.
Commissioner also discussed studying the state’s longevity bonus structure to use for county employees.
The talks will continue at future meetings.
Dr. Tom Lucas’ grant update included looking at a possible Community Wildfire Defense Grant from the forest service.
The grant could provide assistance to at-risk communities for planning and mitigating risks of wildfires. Priority is given to areas with high wildfire hazard potential, low income communities and communities impacted by a severe disaster.
Two project types are eligible for funding:
1, Develop or revise a community wildfire protection plan.
2, Implement projects listed in a plan that is less than10 years old.
Lucas said the deadline for apply for the grant is Oct. 31.
Lucas said the application for District 3 Airport Road Improvements under the Safe Streets Act has been completed and filed, and work is continuing on an application for grant through the Water Resources Board for the Quinlan Rural Water District.
Commissioners approved a lease purchase agreement with the Stock Exchange Bank for a John Deere Cab Tractor for District 2. The lease purchase price is $95,817.96. The agreement was approved pending the signature of District Attorney Chris Boring.
An item on the bid for the Mutual Fire Department building was tabled as no representatives from Mutual were at the meeting.
Commissioners also approved
- Payroll
- Purchase orders.
- Allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax of $24,707.88
- Transfer of appropriation of $140,031.13 from fair debt to fair maintenance and operation.
- Naming Melanie Matt as requisition officer and Cassie Hood and Cindy Charboneau as receiving officers for OSU Extension.
