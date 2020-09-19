Woodward County Commissioners will once again consider CARES Act and coronavirus relief fund during their meeting Monday morning. The board has discussed the vague rules for the funding during the last two meetings and were hoping for more clarification this week.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will also consider approving the county budget for fiscal year 2020/2021.
Several Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) engineer selection letters for various projects will be considered.
District 1 has one ODOT project #34945 CN 94. District 2 has two projects. One is #31724 phase 2 EW51 from NS210 extending 5 miles west to NS196 and the other is #31716 phase 3, continuing on EW51 another 5 miles, extending from NW196 to NS 191. District 3 project #29350 is phase 1 on NS195, extending south from SH15 to EW48.
The board will also consider two renewal applications for certificates of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. One is for GFAW Inc for 5 acres in District 2 NE 4 SE 4 of Section 15 T21N R20W. The other is for a 1.84 acre tract for One Plant Essentials in District 3 Section 15 T22N R20W.
Commissioners will consider a JAG LLE (Justice Assistance Grant-Local Law Enforcement) Grant to purchase in-car computers for the Sheriff’s office.
A declaration of surplus for a 1972 Chevy ton truck to be auctioned will be considered.
Sealed bids will be opened for construction of ditch on County road EW36, Kee Road, at 36N2934W990442 in District 1.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners should have a quick meeting Monday.
Outside of a consent agenda there are no action items on either the city commission’s plate or the Woodward Municipal Authority.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
