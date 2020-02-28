The Woodward City Commissioners will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
Commissioners will take action on a consent docket containing the following three items, according to City documents:
Minutes of the regular meeting of Feb. 18
Supplemental Budget Amendment No. 1 to FY 2019-2020 Grant Fund Budget. This supplemental is required to budget additional grant received in the current year; budget additional expense on approved Capital Outlay.
Supplemental Budget Amendment No. 2 to FY 2019-2020 General Fund Budget. This supplemental is required to budget additional revenues not included in the original budget, and to adjust expenses incurred in the current year.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will also take action on two supplemental budget amendments on the consent agenda listed, according to City documents:
Supplemental Budget Amendment No. 1 to FY 2019-2020 WMA Fund Budget. This supplemental is required to adjust the budget for additional revenue and reallocation of debt payments.
Supplemental Budget Amendment No. 2 to FY 2019-2020 WMA Fund Budget. This supplemental is required to adjust for additional expenses incurred in the current year.
After taking action on the consent docket, WMA will take action on a change order from Utility Technology Services, Inc. (UTS) relative to the automated meter reading system. According to City documents, the change order in the amount of $5,275 will allow for the purchase of additional Smart Point Modules and installation. There will be no change in the completion date.
