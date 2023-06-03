The Woodward City Commission sent out its agenda for the June 5 meeting.
The night starts off with a public hearing segment to discuss and develop the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
After the public hearing the rest of the agenda is a bit lengthy, with 23 items, one of which is to approve the city budget and another is to receive the audit for the fiscal year 2021-2022.
Also on the agenda are multiple agreements including mowing, airport transportation program agreement and some lease agreements. Another agreement is the annual contract for professional serviced with Woodward Main Street.
Ordinance Numbers 1749-1753 will also be considered upon, regarding wastewater, solid waste, storm water and general schedule of fees for septic tank cleaning.
There will also be consideration regarding the resignation of Ward 1 City Commissioner Sandi Liles.
Commissioners are also scheduled take up possible approval of concrete and street overlay bids along with a number of interlocal agreements with Woodward County.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at city hall.
