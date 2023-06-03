Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Cimarron River near Waynoka affecting Woods, Woodward and Major Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Cimarron River near Waynoka. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull conditions exist along the river... and some overflows may occur over some low-lying areas near the river. The river reach affected extends from near Freedom upstream... to the U.S. Highway 281 crossing south of Little Sahara State Park near Waynoka... to near Orienta in Major County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 7.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 6.8 feet Monday morning. It will rise to 7.2 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&