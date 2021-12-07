Children of all ages and their families can have Brunch with Santaon Sunday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. This year it will be held at The Vault, located at 704 Main St.
This event is a fundraiser of the Woodward Masonic Lodge #189 to purchase toys for the annual Woodward County Toy Giveaway. Tickets at the door will be $6 a person. There will also be opportunities for photos with Santa, by donation. Funds raised from this event will be used to purchase toys for next year’s Woodward County Toy Giveaway.
“For many years the Masons have donated $2,000 to the Woodward County Toy Giveaway,” said Kyle Reynolds. “The Masons give $1,000 from their chapter budget for the toys then raise another $1,000 with donations and/or events such as the new Brunch with Santa.”
In addition to Brunch and Photos with Santa, attendees may watch the classic award-winning version of the Christmas movie, Miracle on 34th Street. Made in 1947, the movie earned three Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.
For more information contact Sarah Eckhardt, the Woodward Main Street Director, at (580) 254-8521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.