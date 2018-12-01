By Tyler Palmateer | Transcript Sports Editor
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tre Brown could have stayed put. Or he could have rushed Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
“It was between me and the safety,” Brown said of the play, a defensive audible. “I was like, ‘Hey, I want to take this. I’m feeling it. I’m feeling it right now.’
“So he let me go.”
And Brown went.
The Oklahoma cornerback blitzed Ehlinger from the secondary, and couldn’t believe his luck when the QB ran play-action, standing in the pocket just long enough, with no awareness of Brown.
“Absolutely not,” Ehlinger said, asked if he saw the blitz coming.
Brown sacked Ehlinger for a safety late in the fourth quarter of OU’s 39-27 victory Saturday over Texas, deep in the corner of AT&T Stadium where most of the crimson-clad Sooner fans in the lower bowl were situated.
The air split with noise and OU was just a score away from its fourth consecutive Big 12 championship, and depending on how the chips fall, perhaps a third College Football Playoff berth in four years.
The fifth-ranked Sooners led only 30-27 before that play, having just fumbled the ball back over to Texas. Then an OU defense lambasted most of the season for porous performances came through when it mattered most.
That was a theme all day.
After leading 14-6 with 11:22 until halftime, the Longhorns scored just 13 points the rest of the way. An OU group ranked 111th nationally in total defense picked up its prolific offense early, when it failed to score a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time in ages.
And later came Brown’s safety, the first by an OU player since Dominique Alexander in 2013. The Sooner defense outscored the Longhorn offense in the fourth quarter, 2-0.
“The defense battled their a— off today, man,” Brown said. “I feel like we made a statement in a big game after all the stuff … You know, we don’t listen to the outside noise. But today I feel like everybody should be woke. Because the defense came out and played their a— off.”
OU interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill said he called a blitz like Brown’s — where multiple players can bring pressure from different points — eight times Saturday. But Brown had never rushed the passer himself. He guesses he’s only blitzed 3-4 times this season.
“We gave Tre Brown the nickname ‘Twitch’ for a reason,” McNeill said. “When he gets within 3 yards of anyone, we’ve got a good shot of a positive play happening.”
OU held Texas to 437 yards of offense, the defense’s lowest output since Oct. 20 and just the third time in nine games the Sooners have yielded fewer than 450 yards.
Early on, Texas (9-4) rattled OU’s offense, which averaged 4.6 yards per play in the first quarter and went without a TD in the opening period for the first time in 25 games, breaking the nation’s longest streak, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
The Sooners settled for another field goal in the second quarter and Texas took a 14-6 lead deep into the second quarter, until Kyler Murray found CeeDee Lamb in the back of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown with 5:01 until half.
Eventually, things turned.
OU’s defense forced Texas to punt on its final two first-half drives and the Sooners found the end zone on an 80-yard drive with under a minute to go until intermission, when Murray scrambled and found Grant Calcaterra for a 6-yard TD.
That gave the Sooners a 20-14 lead at halftime, with much credit to the defense. It had forced three punts all game against Kansas three weeks ago, but forced three in the first two quarters against Texas, which hung 48 points on OU during the Longhorns’ October win.
OU capitalized on the momentum, taking a 75-yard drive to the end zone to start the second half, upping the lead to 27-14.
The Sooners never mastered the art of covering Texas’ big receivers — Colin Johnson set a Big 12 championship game record with 177 yards receiving, including a 27-yard TD that brought the Longhorns within 27-21 with 8:47 in the third quarter — but the defense did what it does best.
It held on.
Texas receiver Lil’ Jordan Humphrey caught a game-tying TD in the third quarter, but Amani Bledsoe blocked the extra point to keep the game tied at 27 going into the fourth.
With a 30-27 fourth quarter lead after Austin Seibert’s 31-yard field goal, OU had a chance to go ahead bigger, but Lamb fumbled after a 54-yard catch. Nobody was happier than he that Brown — the defense as a whole — rose to the challenge in the season’s biggest game.
“Oh, man,” Lamb said, sighing with relief. “You have to trust in each other. Our defense, many people on the outside would say our defense is the worst in college football. For us, for them to come up and make that big play at that time of need, that’s the most valuable play for me.”
