Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Woodward affecting Woodward County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Woodward. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Near bankfull conditions extend along the river from the northwestern through the central and southeastern sections of Woodward County. Cattle and other property should be moved to locations higher than nearby river banks to avoid being stranded for hours by high water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Bankfull stage is 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&