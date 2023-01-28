Fundraiser set for Laverne Church
A “Be My Valentine” Dinner and Dance fundraiser for the Catholic community in Laverne will be held in Woodward on Feb. 11.
The event is planned at the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribe Emergency Response Center located at 43554 S. County Road 206 in Woodward.
The dinner is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the dance from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Cost is $120 for two people. A cash bar will also be available.
For the past 25 years, the members of St. José Luis Sánchez del Río Catholic Mission in Laverne have been gathering for Sunday Services at peoples homes, in a restaurant building and currently in a small garage that was built by the Dominguez family.
The 50-plus member community hopes to move into their new church for worship, as soon as they raise the funds to remodel the new church building.
Funds from the Valentine Day event will be used to help remodel the building.
Donations are also being accepted.
For more information call 580-334-1038 or 580-334-6224.
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices
Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in two Woodward County municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.
Connie Wilcox, Secretary of the Woodward County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 when the filing period ends. Wilcox reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 10 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
Town of Fort Supply
One Clerk/Treasurer
Two Trustees
One Trustee (Unexpired)
Town of Mooreland
Three Trustees
One Trustee (Unexpired)
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Woodward County Election Board is located at the County Courthouse, 1600 Main, Suite 2, Woodward and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
OBI says Oklahoma blood supply critically low
As winter weather began moving in earlier this week, blood donors began cancelling appointments and blood drives were delayed, forcing an already struggling blood supply to critically low levels.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking donors to reschedule appointments as the weather clears.
OBI says a significant number of appointments across its nine donor centers in Oklahoma were cancelled. Before yesterday’s storm, donations were already down from expected collections. OBI typically has a three- to five-day supply of blood available but is well below that level now. This could impact hospital needs.
OBI needs 1,200 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for state hospitals.
“January is always a difficult time as blood donations typically slow, and the winter weather is magnifying the problem,” said John Armitage, M.D., OBI president and CEO. “Since the start of the year, blood donations are suffering substantially, and fewer people are donating. We need the public to step up and help secure their community blood supply.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can donate. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be donated as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.
OBI provides more than 90 percent of Oklahoma's blood supply to more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities.
