New Great Clips salon opens in Woodward
WOODWARD – A new Great Clips salon will be opening in Woodward on Saturday, Feb. 4. Salon owners and franchisees Becky and James Pfeiffer invite the local community to the salon for haircuts for only $9.99 for a limited time.
“We are thrilled to bring the quality, speed, and value of Great Clips haircuts to the Woodward area,” said Becky Pfeiffer. “Great Clips makes customer convenience a priority, and we’re excited to share with the Woodward area how they can get a value-priced, quality haircut at a time that works for them.” Nicole Longoria will be the manager of the salon. “Great Clips will be a great addition to the Woodward community. We invite everyone to come by experience what makes Great Clips great.”
Great Clips offers an easy way for customers to save time with Online Check-In and ReadyNext™ texts. Customers can use the Great Clips app or visit greatclips.com to add their name to the wait list and opt-in to receive a text alert when their estimated wait time reaches 15 minutes. They can make the most of their wait time before heading to the salon for their service. In addition, Great Clips ensures customers get their favorite haircut every time, anywhere with Clip Notes®. Stylists keep technical notes on a customer’s haircut to enhance consultations.
The new salon at 3118 Williams Avenue joins a network of over 4,400 Great Clips salons throughout the United States and Canada. To download the Great Clips app and check in before visiting the new Woodward salon, visit https://www.greatclips.com/find-a-salon-online-check-in.
Nominations Being Accepted for Gov. Stitt’s Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is accepting nominations for Gov. Stitt’s Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture Award. The winner will be inducted into the Oklahoma Agriculture Hall of Fame, which is the state’s most prestigious award honoring distinguished Oklahoma agriculture producers.
The Governor’s Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture award honors leaders in the agriculture industry who exemplify personal values, performance, and achievement. Nominees should have high standards of conduct, leadership, innovation, and accomplishments in agriculture, while also being a role model for Oklahoma agriculture’s young people.
The nomination form is available at https://ag.ok.gov/oklahoma-ag-hall-of-fame/. All nominations must be received by Friday, March 3.
Burns files bill to provide tax exemption to certain nonprofit hospitals
OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, has filed Senate Bill 304 to add nonprofit hospitals to the list of entities that receive sales tax exemptions for goods and services.
501(c)(3) organizations operating in buildings owned by a county or local government in counties with populations of 100,000 or less would be eligible for this exemption.
SB 304 can be considered after the legislative session convenes on Feb. 6.
