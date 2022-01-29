Woodward County Commissioners are set to meet Monday January 31st to discuss adopting a handbook policy to follow the current COVID-19 isolation & quarantine guidance for the general public according to the current CDC recommendations.
The Commissioners plan to review the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Application from Frontier Rodeo Company (Stables Rodeo Arena) for Saturday, April 23, 2022.
The Board will also consider the Declaration of Candidacy for Woodward County Fair Association Board of Directors.
Sealed Bids for B-22-6 Six Month County-wide Trackhoe Services will be opened.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
