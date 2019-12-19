The Board of Woodward County Commissioners have a short meeting planned Monday at 10 a.m.
Commissioners will consider two applications for permits for public service pipeline crossings from Wanzek Construction, Inc in District 3 T24N R20W. One is for installing turn radius in Sections 1, 2, 3, 10, 11, 12 and 13. The other is for installing a lay-down yard access road in Section 12. This is for the Boiling Springs Wind Farm project.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Mcan Green Growers LLC in District 3 Section 1 T22N R22W.
A transfer of appropriations from County Wide Fire into Mooreland Fire Department will be considered due to an invoice taken out of the wrong account.
Commissioners will consider the County Fair Board’s recommendation for event center employee raises.
The board will consider a resolution for disposing of equipment for District 2 of a Tommy Lift, Chevy 1/2 ton pickup, crane hoist, Ford F-250, gas water truck, gas tank, chemical spray kit, chain hoist and a fuel tank which were sold at Smith’s Auction on Dec. 7th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.