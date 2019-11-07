The Woodward Board of Education faces a short agenda Monday evening.
The board will hear the Superintendent’s report before moving to the consent docket.
The consent docket contains a number of routine items to be voted on simultaneously such as financial reports, minutes from previous meetings and regular meetings for calendar year 2020.
The board will take action on an item naming Crystal Baker as an adjunct teacher for Woodward High School physics for school year 2019-2020. The agenda reads: “Crystal has a Biological Science Teaching Certificate and currently teaches Biological Science Classes, but does not have a Physics Certificate. WHS does not have a teacher that currently holds a Physics Certificate.”
The board will vote to possibly enter executive session to discuss the November District Personnel Report. Once back in an open session, the board will vote on the item discussed in executive session.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the school administration building.
