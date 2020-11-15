Woodward County Commission has a short agenda for Monday.
In addition to regular business, commissioners will consider county participation in the Circuit Engineering District auction on March 12 and 13, 2021 in Elk City.
Appointments of requisition and receiving agents will be considered for the District Attorney’s office.
The board will also consider a declaration of surplus for a 2015 CAT motor grader for District 2 with the Warren CAT buyback program.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
*****
A brief agenda is also set for Monday's city commission meeting.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. in the chambers on Main Street.
The consent agenda includes financial reports and a facilities use agreement with Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo.
The only action item is a proposed executive session to receive communications from legal counsel concerning a civil lawsuit and a pending IAFF grievance arbitration.
After coming back to regular season, commissioners will take up any new business and hear reports.
As the municipal authority, the board will consider a change order from Utility Services Inc. (UTS) relative to the automatic meter reading system project and bids for the north pump station replacement project.
