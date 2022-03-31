A misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering with unlawful intent was filed March 24 against Dakota Dewayne Stafford, a former Woodward police officer.
Stafford is charged with breaking into a home on 7th Street early on the morning of March 24. He pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance and is free on a bond of $1,500. The cases is on the misdemeanor docket May 10 in Woodward County District Court.
According to the affidavit by officer Gary Creed, police was informed that a suspect, later identified as Stafford, had kicked the door of the residence open and was punched by the home owner and was on the ground.
Officers found Stafford lying face down on the floor and he was arrested.
According to the affidavit, officers smelled the odor of alcoholic beverage on Stafford.
Possible penalties for the charge are a fine of up to $500 and 1 year in prison, or both.
Stafford's had resigned as a police officer last month and his last day was Feb. 28, said police spokesman Det. Lt. Darren Navratil in an email to The News.
Case number is CM-2022-77
*****
On Monday this week, a felony second degree burglary charge was filed against Thomas Eugene Hoffman for breaking and entering into a building on State Highway 34 with intent to steal.
Hoffman, who also has two felony charges from earlier this year (larceny of an automobile and bringing contrband-meth into jail), appeared in court on Tuesday and entered a not guilty plea. His total bond was set at $16,000 and a hearing is scheduled on April 12 in Woodward County District Court.
According to the affidavit filed by Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Byrd, neighbors saw Hoffman walking around and going through stuff on the property. The man was then seen walking along state highway 34.
Byrd said he found some electrical wire that had been dragged across the field and was laying half on each side of the gate. Hoffman was picked up by another deputy and eventually placed under arrest.
Byrd also found that Hoffman had pleaded guilty to felony charges in Phoenix, Ariz. in 2003 and 2010.
Possible sentence in the burglary class is up to seven years in prison.
Case number is CF-2022-41.
