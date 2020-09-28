Margurette (Wakeman) Bowser turned 105 years young on Monday. Born in Kansas in 1915, Margurette was a graduate of Taloga High School.
According to her son, Gary Bowser, she has been a resident of the Woodward Skilled Nursing since 2014.
“The way things are now why I can't even go out and see her because nobody's allowed out there with the COVID-19,” Bowser said. “They've got 22 patients with it. And 8 or 12 of their help with it. So it's pretty well restricted at this point.”
Understandably, Bowser is grateful his mother is in a separate wing of the facility where the patients who’ve tested negative have been moved.
“I won’t be able to go out and do anything with her as far as her birthday or anything else,” Bowser said.
Margurette married Bowser’s father the year before she graduated high school. They had two boys, Gary in 1939 and John four years later.
They moved around working with family members, doing different things before settling in Woodward around 1954.
After retiring as clerk at Hillcrest Pharmacy, Margurette was able to do some traveling.
According to Bowser, she was able to go to Hawaii, Bahamas and even Japan.
“I love her and everything else, but I hate what she's going through,” Bowser said. “But I'm glad she's not coming out positive with it COVID-19.”
Bowser attributed Margurette’s years to good genes, saying several of the women in her family have lived into their 90’s.
If you would like to send a birthday card to Margurette, mail it in care of Woodward Skilled Nursing & Therapy, 429 E Downs Ave, Woodward, OK 73801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.