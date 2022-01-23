Woodward wrapped up play in the Jones Kiwanis Tournament on Saturday by splitting a pair of games.

The girls picked up their 10th win of the season and the consolation championship trophy with a 44-23 victory over Lindsay, a top 20 team in Class 3A.

A huge first half carried the Boomers as they took a 32-3 lead, not allowing a single field goal in the half.

All-Tournament selection Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 19 points and Masey Porter scored nine.

Faith O'Handley added five points, Avery Edwards and Presley Pruett had three each, Jiseele Hagemeier and Riley Moore two apiece and Bryleigh Douglas-Fisher scored one.

The boys team fell prey to a big third period from Perkins and lost the third place game 58-44.

Perkins led 27-21 at the half, then exploded for 24 points in the third period to open up a 51-30 gap.

Jesus Cano, named to the All-Tournament team, had 18 points for the Boomers. Peyton Hughes added eight, Jake Mead and Kash Shipley seven each and Sammy Baker scored four.

The Boomers fell to 8-8 on the season.

On Friday, Woodward lost 55-38 to Lindsay in the semifinals. Cano had nine potions and Hughes eight in that game.

Woodward's girls beat Perkins 47-35 on Friday with Pfeifer and Porter combining for 30 points.

The Boomers will be home for the first time since Dec. 21 on Tuesday as they host Alva.

That's the start of a big homestand for the Boomers, who only have one road contest left at Alva on Feb. 8.

On Jan. 28, the Boomers host Clinton. Guymon comes in on Feb. 1 and Heritage Hall on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 11, Altus visits for homecoming and the regular season wraps up with senior night against Sayre on Feb. 15.

Area scores

Saturday's games

High school girls

Texhoma 51, Agra 34

Arapaho-Butler 37, Thomas 30

Arnett 59, Laverne 54

Shattuck 48, Balko 35

Bethel 52, Clinton 50

Binger-Oney 36, Fort Cobb-Broxton 35

Boise City 37, Sayre 36

Buffalo 38, Beaver 28

Elk City 43, Cache 31

Hydro-Eakly 55, Calumet 37

Oklahoma Bible Academy 44, Caney Valley 31

Mooreland 27, Canton 21

Canugte 49, Sentinel 44

Cimarron 47, Pioneer 40

Waukomis 45, Covington-Douglas 36

Lookeba-Sickles 47, Cyril 38

Deer Creek-Edmond 59, Enid 21

Garber 46, Drummond 44

Duke 43, Cheyenne-Reydon 38

Hammon 59, Erick 29

Oklahoma Christian 58, Fairview 55

Turpin 58, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40

Kingfisher 45, Yukon 31

Hobart 60, Leedey 34

Lomega 61, Kremlin-Hillsdale 26

Seiling 74, Merritt 43

Watonga 55, Okarche 52

Cherokee 50, Ringwood 34

Okeene 51, Southwest Covenant 44

Timberlake 45, Burlington 36

Vici 42, Shattuck JV 33

High school boys

Oklahoma Union 49, Alva 34

Arapaho-Butler 43, Burns Flat-Dill City 34

Boise City 53, Balko 50

Beaver 42, Canton 38

Hinton 66, Apache 52

Turpin 55, Buffalo 51

Cache 55, Elk City 47

Hydro-Eaklly 64, Calumet 60

Cherokee 42, Timberlake 30

Chisholm 52, Guymon 44

Cimarron 54, Dover 40

Waukomis 62, Covington-Douglas 42

Garber 56, Drummond 46

Seiling 49, Duke 33

Bethel 67, Fairview 40

Mooreland 58, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47

Granite 35, Erick 30

Kingfisher 60, Guthrie 40

Leedey 44, Hollis 22

Laverne 51, Sayre 44

Lomega 70, Ringwood 50

Watonga 56, Okarche 44

Southwest Covenant 71, Okeene 44

Oklahoma Christian 68, Clinton 59

Shattuck 56, Vici 44

Canute 55, Thomas 40

Turpin 55, Buffalo 51

Weatherford 63, North Rock Creek 50

Friday's games

High school girls

Alva 76, Jenks sophomores 20

Elk City 53, Altus 41

Arnett 65, Balko 48

Beaver 50, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 21

Buffalo 42, Waynoka 32

Sentinel 52, Burns Flat-Dill City 16

Cashion 37, Fairview 23

Cheyenne-Reydon 50, Erick 47

Harrah 56, Chisholm 22

Perry 51, Clinton 36

Snyder 29, Cordell 25

Garber 59, Covington-Douglas 26

DCLA 30, Burlington 25

Seiling 70, Duke 38

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 33, Mooreland 29

Hollis 42, Mangum 23

Kingfisher 54, Guymon 43

Kremlin-Hillsdale 47, Cherokee 42

Laverne 42, Shattuck 30

Oklahoma Bible Academy 51, Liberty 34

Lomega 80, Ringwood 23

Merritt 47, Hammon 41

Okarche 76, Southwest Covenant 37

Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Pioneer 38

Sayre 43, Vici 42

Texhoma 48, Hominy 38

Turpin 45, Canton 37

Drummond 43, Waukomis 36

High school boys

Dallas Thunder 36, Altus 16

Alva 65, Cleveland 59 (overtime)

Beaver 46, Waynoka 40

Erick 36, Blair 28

Mooreland 46, Buffalo 45

Canton 41, Sharon-Mutual/Taloga 30

Canute 66, Corn Bible Academy 22

Cashion 57, Oklahoma Christian 55

Cherokee 41, Lomega 40

Chisholm 55, Harrah 48

Cordell 52, Snyder 50

Drummond 50, Covington-Douglas 36

Okarche 64, Coyle 57

Dale 63, Clinton 47

DCLA 57, Burlington 51

Pioneer 42 Dover 36

Duke 48, Hammon 31

Elk City 41, Star Spencer 40

Fairview 54, Perry52

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47, Turpin 41

Garber 70, Waukomis 32

Granite 41, Cheyenne-Reydon 36

Guymon 62, Chisholm JV 33

Mangum 60, Hollis 45

Kingfisher 45, Oklahoma Christian Academy 32

Lawton 59, Enid 55

Hobart 60, Leedey 57

Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Medford 43

Watonga 72, Mulhall-Orlando 58

Okeene 35, Crescent 32

Timberlake 55, Ringwood 35

Riverfield 59, Oklahoma Bible Academy 36

Vici 61, Sayre 56

Seiling 56, Merritt 46

Thomas 51, Sentinel 49

Shattuck 51, Laverne 36

Weatherford 72, Tecumseh 47

Texhoma 70, Yale 51

