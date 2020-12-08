Woodward celebrated Senior Night with a pair of victories over Elk City at Boomer Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Both Woodward teams improved to 2-0 and will next play in the Compass Athletics Winter Classic starting Thursday.
Woodward's girls raced past the Elks early and rolled to a 63-20 victory.
In the boys game, the Boomers picked up a 61-45 win as they led all the way.
The girls game was decided pretty early as the Boomers took a 17-7 lead after one quarter. An 11-0 run to start the second period opened the gap and Woodward led 40-12 at the half.
While the scoring pace slowed some in the second half, the Boomers continued to dominate the floor and finished the game with 11 straight points.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomers with 16 points and Madison Gartrell and Averi Edwards had 15 each.
Hailey Buie had five points for the Elks.
On the boys side, the Boomers started to pull away with a 9-0 run late in the second quarter to build a 32-20 lead.
Woodward used its size and depth to maintain control in the second half and opened it up by hitting a number of three-pointers in the fourth period.
The closest Elk City got in the second half was seven points.
Zach Chavez led the Boomers with 17 points and Jesus Cano scored 12.
Drake Hughes had 16 for Elk City.
On Thursday at Boomer Fieldhouse, the boys play Guymon at 11:30 a.m. and the girls take on Glenpool at 1 p.m.
Other boys matchups have Altus against Glenpool, Chisholm vs. Sharon-Mutual and Guthrie vs. the Woodward JV.
Girls games have Guthrie vs. Chisholm, Kingfisher vs. Woodward JV and Altus vs. Guymon.
Summaries
Girls
Woodward 63, Elk City 20
Elk City - Martin 3, Sottile 2, Wyat 2, Buie 4, Jones 2, D. Martin 3, Culver 3.
Woodward - Hagemeier 2, Long 9, Pfeifer 16, Gartrell 15, Edwards 15, Williams 2, Price 2, Marlatt 2.
Boys
Woodward 61, Elk City 45
Elk City - Hill 3, Pranabdev 4, Craig 8, Hughes 16, Church 5, Culver 7.
Woodward - Chavez 17, Baker 6, Kornele 3, S. Cheap 4, Pizarro 2, M. Cheap 7, Cope 4, Moseley 6, Cano 12.
*****
Area scores from Tuesday
Girls
Covington-Douglas 64, Aline-Cleo 45; Hammon 51, Arapaho-Butler 48; Cherokee 77, Billings 9; Binger-Oney 64, Verden 26; Boise City 62, Hartley, Texas 21; Calumet 46, Okeene 45; Kingfisher 61, Chisholm 29; Altus 48, Elgin 29; Hooker 55, Forgan 46; Seiling 60, Newkirk 27; Texhoma 45, Sunray, Texas 31.
Boys
Elgin 43, Altus 18; Cherokee 87, Billings 12; Texline, Texas 65, Boise City 47; Burlington 71, South Barber, Kan. 64; Kingfisher 79, Chisholm 39; Covington-Douglas 74, Aline-Cleo 17; Leedey 80, Waynoka 37; Seiling 67, Newkirk 39;
