GUYMON - Continuing a successful road trip, the Woodward Boomers recorded a pair of victories over the host Tigers on Tuesday.
Woodward's girls, ranked 18th in Class 4A, outscored Guymon 14-2 in the fourth period for a 48-42 victory while the boys used a dominant second half to win 72-43. Both Woodward teams are 6-1 going into the Wheat Capital Tournament at Chisholm High School on Thursday.
Thessaly Pfeifer scored 21 points and Madison Gartrell and Masey Porter had seven each to lead the Boomers in the girls game.
Naomi Aragonez paced Guymon with 18 points.
The back and forth game saw Guymon take a 29-24 halftime lead.
The Boomers rallied for a 34-31 lead, but Guymon ended the third period with a 9-0 run to go up 42-36. Guymon, though, would only score two points over the final eight minutes.
Kloey Marlatt's three-pointer pulled the Boomers within a point at 42-41, then the Boomers hit seven of eight free throws in the final 1:48 to seal the win. Gartrell had four free throws and Pfeifer three.
The Boomers scored the final 12 points of the game.
In the boys game, Guymon led early in the second quarter, but the Boomers closed the first half with a 12-2 run to lead 27-20.
The teams exchanged baskets for part of the third quarter before the Boomers exploded for 16 unanswered to lead 53-28 and put the game away.
Woodward scored 31 points in the period and hit seven three-pointers.
Rylan Cope led the Boomers with a season high 23 points, 17 of them coming in the second half.
Max Cheap scored 12 points and Jesus Cano 10.
Adonay Rezene paced Guymon with 15 points but he was the only Tiger player in double figures.
On Thursday, the Woodward boys face the Oklahoma City Knights, a homeschool team, at 11 a.m. at Chisholm High School. The girls face host Chisholm at 3 p.m.
Tuesday's area scores
High school girls
Alva 37, Blackwell 19; Anadarko 86, Newcastle 12; Arapaho-Butler 61, Sweetwater 19; Leedey 64, Arnett 47; Balko 42, Laverne 40; Forgan 44, Beaver 37; Shattuck 52, Buffalo 34; Cherokee 62, DCLA 13; Cheyenne 58, Erick 32; Okarche 60, Cordell 39; Seiling 65, Fairview 22; Garber 62, Waukomis 46; Hammon 61, Corn Bible 32; Canute 56, Hobart 48; Hooker 53, Turpin 41; Lomega 71, Okeene 48; Lookeba-Sickles 67, Watonga 47; Sayre 44, Thomas 42; Boise City 24, Texhoma 19.
High school boys
Alva 57, Blackwell 23; Arapaho-Butler 64, Sweetwater 20; Leedey 55, Arnett 31; Balko 56, Laverne 52; Forgan 61, Beaver 42; Texhoma 56, Boise City 43; Shattuck 51, Buffalo 28; Ringwood 52, Burlington 46; Mooreland 39, Canton 29; Canute 52, Hobart 49; Cherokee 42, DCLA 27; Erick 75, Cheyenne 63; Cordell 50, Okarche 44; Hammon 81, Corn Bible 55; Timberlake 53, Drummond 37; Seiling 45, Fairview 42; Tyrone 51, Goodwell 36; Merritt 60, Hinton 56; Hooker 79, Turpin 30; Waynoka 39, Kremlin-Hillsdale 38; Lomega 69, Okeene 46; Thomas 45, Sayre 32; Sharon-Mutual 56, Taloga 23; Watonga 61, Lookeba-Sickles 34.
