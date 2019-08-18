The Boomers won their home tournament for the third consecutive season on Saturday, turning away Mooreland 6-3 in the championship game at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
A three-run fourth inning was the difference as the Boomers improved to 7-0 after one week of the season.
Mooreland's second place finish capped off a strong showing on Saturday that saw the Bearcats bounce back from a loss to the Oklahoma City Broncos (a game that started Friday and was delayed by lightning) win a run to the finals.
The Bearcats beat Guymon 5-1, Clinton 8-3, Watonga 9-0, Elk City 6-4 (scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning) and the Broncos 8-2 to reach the finals.
The Bearcats are 7-3 on the season.
In the title game, each team scored three runs in the third inning.
Alanna Noble's two-run single was the highlight for the Bearcats.
Woodward answered in the bottom half with hits from De'tynne Lewis, Lizzie Hall and Justice Wilson. Hall and Makale Floyd drove in runs.
In the fourth, Emily Nelson started with a single and scored on Payton Rowley's double to break the tie. Two more runs scored on an error.
Floyd was the winning pitcher.
The Boomers reached the final by defeating the Broncos 7-2.
Jordyn Wadley and Floyd each drove in two runs and Wilson and Madison Gartrell had RBI.
Gartrell was the winning pitcher.
Here are other scores from Saturday:
Elk City 8, Laverne 0; Woodward 3, Watonga 0 (both of the games started on Friday); Kingfisher 12, Woodward JV 0; Laverne 9, Seiling 7; Clinton 11, Beaver 3; Kingfisher 15, Laverne 3; OKC Broncos 1, Elk City 0; Elk City 11, Kingfisher 1.
Next action for Woodward is a district game at home against Guthrie on Tuesday. Game time is 5 p.m. at the high school field.
Mooreland will travel to Vici on Monday and host Shattuck on Tuesday.
Other softball scores from Saturday
Binger-Oney 5, Weatherford 4; Binger-Oney 15, Carnegie 1; Carnegie 1, Shattuck 0; Edmond Santa Fe 2, Elgin 1; Carnegie 4, Edmond Santa Fe 0; Enid 12, Lawton Ike 4; Enid 6, Duncan 4; Hammon 8, Frederick 4; Kremlin-HIllsdale 9, Ringwood 0; Ringwood 2, Kremlin-Hillsdale 1; Ringwood 8, OBA 0; Shattuck 10, Chisholm 8.
Fall baseball scores from Saturday
Fargo-Gage 10, Cheyenne 4; Cheyenne 25, Frontier 10; Hammon 14, Calumet 2; Fargo-Gage 10, Frontier 0; Vici 3, Stonewall 1.
