The host Boomers won the large school division in the Woodward Golf Tournament held Monday at Boiling Springs Golf Club.
Led by second place individual Michael Logan with a 79, the Boomers recorded a score of 350 to edge Kingfisher by four strokes. Elk City was third with 355.
Nathan Womack of Elk City was the individual medalist with a 75. Brock Jerman of Chickasha was third with an 84.
Chisholm won the small school division with a 355 total. Laverne was second.
Top individual was Bryson Parker of Turpin with a 79, four shots ahead of Chisholm’s Grayden Taylor.
Large school results
1. Woodward 350 - Michael Logan 79, Cole Parker 89, Reid Williams 90, Kash Shipley 92, Jack Case 95.
2. Kingfisher 354 - Cash Slezickey 85, Tristan Burnham 86, Blake Hill 90, Jax Sternberger 93, Payton Burnham 94.
3. Elk City 355 - Nathan Womack 75, Mason Schmiddt 85, Baylor Gholston 96, Brayden Duncan 99, Keaton Twyman 120.
4, Weatherford 381 - Ethan Sage 94, Tate Sage 94, Witten Beam 97, Chandler Jackson 96, Charlie MaGill 117.
Chickasha 421 - Brock Jerman 84, Jakeb Layman 106, Cayden Castrellon 111, Nick Williams 120.
Guymon 421 - Conyer Stehzer 96, Ethan Player 99, Gavin Martinez 107, Jameson Montgomery 119, Ian Landes 126.
Individuals: Myles Harrison, Kingfisher, 89; Jaron Williams, Clinton 89; Vincent Jenkins, Clinton 91; Caden Lawellin, Woodward 98; Conner Sunderland, Woodward, 102; Zane Waibel, Woodward, 104; Palmer Matlock, Clinton, 124.
Small school results
1. Chisholm 355 - Grayden Taylor 83, Web Bullard 86, Jager Dow 91, Holten Miller 95, Ryken Barrell 95.
2. Laverne 466 - Kaiden Wright 106, Caleb Blackwell 111, Nate Marr 124, Korbin Evans 125, Royce Henricks 126.
Individuals: Bryson Parker, Turpin, 79; Gabe Jones, Pond Creek 86; Jordan Riddle, Turpin, 87; Jackson Jones, Pond Creek, 93; Ky Smith, Burlington, 103; Jordan Lohmann, Alva, 106; Peyton Goodall, Leedey, 108; Drew Glass, Alva, 111; JC Cruisneberry, Burlington, 112; Blake Miller, OBA 113, Weston allen, Burlington, 116; Andrew Gungoll, OBA 118, Nathan Andrews, Alva 124, Trent Cates, Balko 126.
