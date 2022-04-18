Golf tourney

Conner Sunderland of Woodward hits a shot from the fairway during Monday’s golf tournament at Boiling Springs. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

The host Boomers won the large school division in the Woodward Golf Tournament held Monday at Boiling Springs Golf Club.

Led by second place individual Michael Logan with a 79, the Boomers recorded a score of 350 to edge Kingfisher by four strokes. Elk City was third with 355.

Nathan Womack of Elk City was the individual medalist with a 75. Brock Jerman of Chickasha was third with an 84.

Chisholm won the small school division with a 355 total. Laverne was second.

Top individual was Bryson Parker of Turpin with a 79, four shots ahead of Chisholm’s Grayden Taylor.

Large school results

1. Woodward 350 - Michael Logan 79, Cole Parker 89, Reid Williams 90, Kash Shipley 92, Jack Case 95.

2. Kingfisher 354 - Cash Slezickey 85, Tristan Burnham 86, Blake Hill 90, Jax Sternberger 93, Payton Burnham 94.

3. Elk City 355 - Nathan Womack 75, Mason Schmiddt 85, Baylor Gholston 96, Brayden Duncan 99, Keaton Twyman 120.

4, Weatherford 381 - Ethan Sage 94, Tate Sage 94, Witten Beam 97, Chandler Jackson 96, Charlie MaGill 117.

Chickasha 421 - Brock Jerman 84, Jakeb Layman 106, Cayden Castrellon 111, Nick Williams 120.

Guymon 421 - Conyer Stehzer 96, Ethan Player 99, Gavin Martinez 107, Jameson Montgomery 119, Ian Landes 126.

Individuals: Myles Harrison, Kingfisher, 89; Jaron Williams, Clinton 89; Vincent Jenkins, Clinton 91; Caden Lawellin, Woodward 98; Conner Sunderland, Woodward, 102; Zane Waibel, Woodward, 104; Palmer Matlock, Clinton, 124.

Small school results

1. Chisholm 355 - Grayden Taylor 83, Web Bullard 86, Jager Dow 91, Holten Miller 95, Ryken Barrell 95.

2. Laverne 466 - Kaiden Wright 106, Caleb Blackwell 111, Nate Marr 124, Korbin Evans 125, Royce Henricks 126.

Individuals: Bryson Parker, Turpin, 79; Gabe Jones, Pond Creek 86; Jordan Riddle, Turpin, 87; Jackson Jones, Pond Creek, 93; Ky Smith, Burlington, 103; Jordan Lohmann, Alva, 106; Peyton Goodall, Leedey, 108; Drew Glass, Alva, 111; JC Cruisneberry, Burlington, 112; Blake Miller, OBA 113, Weston allen, Burlington, 116; Andrew Gungoll, OBA 118, Nathan Andrews, Alva 124, Trent Cates, Balko 126.

