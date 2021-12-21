Zach Chavez scored a career-high 42 points as the Boomers closed out the first semester of the basketball season with an 87-66 victory over Enid at Boomer Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Jesus Cano added 20 points and Sam Cheap 15 for the Boomers, who take a 3-2 record into the break. Next action for Woodward is Jan. 4 at Guymon.
In the girls game, the Boomers rolled to a 41-8 halftime lead on the way to a 75-39 decision over the Pacers.
The Boomers never trailed in the boys game and Enid tied the game just once at 15-15 in the first quarter.
From that point, the Boomers used a 17-2 run to build a 32-17 lead. At the break, the Boomers led 43-27. Chavez had 25 points in the first half.
Enid used a strong run midway through the third quarter to pull within six at 65-59 and got to within seven twice in the fourth period before the Boomers pulled away.
Cano scored twice inside and Peyton Hughes hit a three-pointer to rebuild the lead to 70-57.
Chavez followed with another three and Enid didn't threaten in the final four minutes.
Xavier Altidore led Enid with 18 points.
Woodward's girls put the Pacers away early, leading 20-4 after one quarter, then scoring 11 unanswered in the second period on the way to the 33-point halftime lead.
Enid wasn't able to make much of a run in the second half either.
The Boomers led 59-24 after three periods.
Thessaly Pfeifer had 27 points and Masey Porter 24 to power the Boomer offense. Brailee Cloud added seven points and Averi Edwards and Riley Moore had six each.
Aryonia Mejia had 12 to lead Enid.
The Boomers take a 3-2 record into the break and will travel to Guymon on Jan. 4.
